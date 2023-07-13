Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $148.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

