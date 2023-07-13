Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 196.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $54,883,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,959,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $204.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock valued at $21,993,962. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

