Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,746 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in GSK by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.43%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

