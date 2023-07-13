Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 70,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 79,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQI opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

