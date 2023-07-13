Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18,225.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 19,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $208.54 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average is $298.62.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

