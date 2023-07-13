Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 264.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.68. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

