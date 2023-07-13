Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $173.25 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

