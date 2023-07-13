Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

