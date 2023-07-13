Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.