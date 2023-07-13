Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,498 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.