Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,871,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 209.09%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

