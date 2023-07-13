Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.93

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33.25 ($0.43). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 9,240 shares traded.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.15 million, a PE ratio of -309.09, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About Pressure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.