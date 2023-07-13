Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

