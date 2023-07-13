Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Qualys worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $128.09 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.