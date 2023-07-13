Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given New GBX 75 Price Target at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 125 ($1.61) in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quilter from GBX 76 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.94) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Quilter Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

