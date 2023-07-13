Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,093 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Qualys worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average is $120.19. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.