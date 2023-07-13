Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth $217,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.80 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

