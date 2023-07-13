Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Fortive by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.55.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

