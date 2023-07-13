Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.58. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $72.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

