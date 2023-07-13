Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

