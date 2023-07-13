Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.