Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.85.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

