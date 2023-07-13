Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $44.81 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,816 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.23 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.81.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.