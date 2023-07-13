Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.11.

Royal Gold Stock Up 4.4 %

RGLD opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

