Royal Harbor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,248 shares of company stock worth $25,702,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

