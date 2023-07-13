Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.