Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.83

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and traded as high as $43.00. Ryerson shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 214,447 shares changing hands.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

In other Ryerson news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

