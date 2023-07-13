Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.41

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.41 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 102.10 ($1.31). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.38), with a volume of 63,161 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 304 ($3.91) price target on shares of Sareum in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Sareum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2,687.50 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.83.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes TYK2/JAK1 kinase, which is in preclinical stage; Checkpoint Kinase 1, which has completed clinical phase II; and FLT3+Aurora kinase, which is in preclinical stage.

