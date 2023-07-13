Scott & Selber Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.02 and a 200-day moving average of $285.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

