Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.