Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $375.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.