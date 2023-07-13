Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 139 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,369,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,826 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

