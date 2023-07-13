Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,005 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,931,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,746,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average is $68.46. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $34.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,713.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

