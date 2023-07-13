Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after buying an additional 214,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

