Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $76.72 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $79.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

