Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.