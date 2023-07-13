Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

