Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Farmers National Banc worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,121.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $525,505. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.82. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

