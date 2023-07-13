Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $58.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

