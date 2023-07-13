Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

GFI stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

