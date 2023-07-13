Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 256 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $141.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

