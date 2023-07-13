Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

