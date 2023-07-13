Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

