Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,544,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,952,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,500,000 after acquiring an additional 924,321 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

