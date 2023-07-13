Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after purchasing an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $191.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.38. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

