Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

