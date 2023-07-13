Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.00.

MSCI Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.75 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.80. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

