Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.