Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $588,957,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $32,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

