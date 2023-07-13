Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DexCom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DexCom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 129,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $51,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,717 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,555.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,379. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.06.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $133.67 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $134.14. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

