Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

